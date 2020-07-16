Alarming rise in Vizag COVID-19 cases

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam appears to be in the grip of COVID-19 with alarming increase in the number of positive cases in recent times.

The administrators were seen patting themselves on their back when only a solitary death reported till last month. However, now as many as 40 deaths were confirmed till Wednesday. And the number of positive cases in the city is put at over 1,000 and those discharged so far said to be nearly 1400.

For long, the containment zones were found few and far between with police observing a strict vigil over the movement of public in these zones. But the situation has deteriorated after the lockdown was lifted as one comes across containment zones all over the city. The care-free nature of the people after relaxing the lockdown saw them swarming the fishing harbour and meat stalls particularly during Sundays, as also failure to observe social distancing and wearing masks are cited as reasons for the spurt in corona cases.

The figures in the district on Tuesday were 2375 positive cases and 35 deaths which increased to 2456 cases and 40 deaths in the next 24 hours which denotes high rise. There are 129 very active clusters, 212 active clusters and 217 dormant zones in the district. So far, 39 zones were denotified, according to official reports.

The situation is worse at the government COVID centre–VIMS hospital in the health city where 60 deaths were reported till Wednesday. A majority of those who died were said to be senior citizens belonging to north Andhra districts.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in a video conference with district collectors on Thursday, called for effective COVID preventive measures and creating proper awareness among the public. For, one would have to live in the company of corona virus till a vaccine is invented, he observed, and felt the cases were bound to increase with international flights also resuming operations.

