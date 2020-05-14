Published: 12:19 am

The spurt in the number of coronavirus positive cases with the return of migrant workers to their home States is an alarming trend. The States must step up the infrastructure to screen, test, isolate and treat the Covid-19 patients among the migrant labourers returning to their native places by special Shramik trains. The sudden rise in the number of positive cases in States like Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Telangana can be attributed to the returning migrants. The movement of migrant workforce, following easing of the lockdown restrictions and special transport arrangements, may well trigger a second wave of Covid-19 infections across the country. The States must be fully prepared to face the challenge and the best way to tackle the impending crisis is to involve village-level functionaries in monitoring the arrivals and ensuring that all the returnees are properly screened and quarantined. With the trains being resumed to enable workers to go to their home States, there are concerns that the outbreak may spread further into rural areas. Already, rural India, which so far remained relatively insulated from the virus, is witnessing a spike in the number of positive cases. The next big challenge for State governments will be to prevent the spread in rural areas. In Telangana, fresh cases reported from Mancherial, Yadadri and Jangaon are attributed to the return of the native migrants, mostly from Maharashtra, to their homes.

Kerala, which has done well so far with high recovery and low mortality rates, has heightened vigilance after the return of expatriates from the Gulf under the Vande Bharat Mission along with the movement of migrants. What is causing concern for the State administration is that most of the returnees from Arab countries have not been tested for the disease. The movement of migrants across the country has added a new and challenging dimension to the lockdown exit strategy. When migrant workers in Maharashtra were trying to return to their homes in Tamil Nadu, they had to pass through more than one State. In situations like these, coordination among States holds the key. The Centre also has a role to play in providing technical support, funds, and equipping the States with improved health infrastructure. Decentralisation is the way forward. In this context, the States have justifiably sought more powers from the Centre for battling the crisis on the ground, particularly on the issue of deciding the zonal categorisation. Ideally, such categorisation should be done on the basis of containment zones, and not district-wise. The Central government must let go of political agendas and put trust in Chief Ministers dealing with local situations. A one-size-fits-all guideline from the Centre often overlooks the nuances on the ground.

