Alaya debut act makes grandpa Kabir Bedi proud

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi is proud of grand-daughter Alaya F’s debut act in Jawaani Jaaneman.”I am so proud of Alaya for the performance she has given. It’s such a beautiful performance and that too working with seasoned actors like Saif (Saif Ali Khan) and Tabu. She has worked so hard and prepared so well, so, she deserves every good review she is getting,” Kabir Bedi said.

Alaya has been getting rave reviews for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. She played the onscreen daughter of Saif and Tabu in the film.Kabir Bedi’s career has spanned India, the United States and Italy, among other European countries in film, television and theatre. In Bollywood, he is noted for his role as Shah Jahan in “Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story” and the villain in Rakesh Roshan’s 1988 blockbuster, “Khoon Bhari Maang”.

Internationally, he is known for his starring role in the Italian miniseries “Sandokan” and his cameo in the 1983 James Bond film “Octopussy”.Kabir Bedi was last seen onscreen in ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3″, which released in 2018.