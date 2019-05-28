Alcohol ink art now in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Alcohol ink art is an intriguing medium which has gained popularity in recent years. Alcohol ink comes with fast-drying and high pigmentation properties. Also, the ink being alcohol-based, gives the whole painting unique and versatile effects that cannot be achieved with water-based products like acrylic paint. City-based artist Raksha Jesrani uses this medium in her solo exhibition ‘The Evolution of Fragrance’ which will be open from May 30 to June 6 at Alliance Française Hyderabad Gallery.

Raksha Jesrani is a qualified chartered accountant, with an enduring passion for art. She is a self-taught artist, who has experimented with various mediums like water colours, oil paintings, 3D art, and now acrylic pour on canvas, and alcohol ink art.

According to Raksha, art is a form of expression which is comforting, passionate and fun. It compels viewers to feel what the artist has felt, and see the world through different eyes and perspectives.

In the past, Raksha has participated in various group art shows, such as the Colour for Eyes show at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, Art show at Nritya – Forum for performing arts. She is also an active member of various international online art forums. She continues to experiment and keeps up to date with various new techniques and art forms, as she feels that there are always new horizons to explore, and new things to learn.