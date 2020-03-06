Alcoholic drowns three daughters in Kamareddy

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Kamareddy: In a shocking incident, an alcoholic man forcibly drowned his three daughters, all aged below 10, in a village tank at Tadkol in Banswada mandal on Friday.

The accused, Fayaz, besides being an alcoholic, was also addicted to gambling, sources said. The family, comprising wife, three daughters and a son, reside in Tadkol village. Under the pretext of having lunch at a dargah, he took his four children out but the four-year-old son returned home to his mother. Fayaz took his three daughters to the tank, threw them into the water and forcibly drowned them by sitting on their bodies.

Sources said Fayaz’s habits were a source of constant fights between the couple, and his wife would often question him on the environment their children were being brought up in. Miffed by this, he decided to kill his children, and the daughters Afiya (10), Mahin (9) and Zoya (7) fell victim to his evil design.

Some farmers and villagers who noticed Fayaz trying to kill his children rushed to protect them but by the time they reached the spot, the three girls were dead. Subsequently, they informed the Banswada police who rushed to the spot, took Fayaz into custody and brought out the bodies from the tank. Investigations were on.

