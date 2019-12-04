Alcoholic kills wife in Mulugu district

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Mulugu: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband on the outskirts of Venkatapuram mandal in the district on Tuesday night. The body was found on Wednesday and the deceased was identified as Subba Lakshmi (25), wife of Thota Ramesh. Though the exact manner in which she was murdered has not been confirmed, police suspect that she may have been poisoned as there was frothing around her nose and mouth.

According to villagers, Ramesh, a private driver, used to harass his wife and they had frequent fights due to which she along with her two children was staying with her parents in Chokkala village for some time now. It is learnt that Ramesh had even poured petrol on his house in a bid to burn it recently. The villagers caught hold of him and tied him to a tree to avert the incident.

However, Ramesh reportedly went to his in-law’s house in Chokkala and tried to convince his wife to return home with him. But she reportedly rejected his proposal. Subsequently, he took her to a secluded area in Venkatapuram and killed her in an inebriated condition. It is said that he himself was going around the village telling people that he killed his wife and even showed the gold ornaments she had on her. But as he was drunk, the villagers did not believe in him at first but grew suspicious and informed her parents.

The police, relatives and villagers started searching for her and found her body on Wednesday morning. Inspector K Shiva Prasad and SI G Thirupathi inspected the area and collected evidences. The dead body was shifted to the Eturnagaram government hospital for postmortem. Accused Ramesh is currently absconding.

