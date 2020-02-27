Alcoholic man tortures wife, asks son to film it; booked in Wanaparthy 

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Wanaparthy: In a shocking incident, a man tortured his wife for an entire night on Sunday under the influence of alcohol in Hyderabad. The victim who escaped to Harijan Wada in Wanaparthy, her native place, is currently recovering from the grievous injuries inflicted during the domestic violence perpetrated by her husband who has since been arrested.

On Sunday, Srinivasulu and Manjula (33), who are married for 16 years, had gone to pay an advance to buy a small portion for Rs 3 lakh in Kokapet locality of Hyderabad. After the payment, Srinivasulu got drunk and started harassing Manjula for more money to buy alcohol. As she had informed him that she was left with just Rs 600 more to run the house, he got enraged and had started taking out kerosene and petrol to torch her. Even after she had escaped and took shelter at a neighbour’s place, he went there and brought her back home.

According to Manjula, who revealed her ordeal to Telangana Today, Srinivasulu held her by her jacket, took her upstairs and locked her from inside. He then asked her to strip nude and started beating her black and blue with a rod inflicting injuries and bruises on her back, head and face. While torturing her, Srinivasulu asked one of his sons to record the act. Out of fear, the boy had to do his father’s bidding while screaming and begging his father to show mercy on his mother.

“The next morning he gave me two idlis and took me to hospital, where doctors stitched my head injury,” said Manjula who is recovering at Wanaparthy government hospital on Thursday.

She then escaped to her maternal place in Harijan Wada of Wanaparthy town. A case has been registered at Wanaparthy, which was again transferred to Narsingi police station due to jurisdictional issues. Srinivasulu has been arrested by Wanaparthy police who handed him over to Narsingi police station. Presently both the children were with their grandmother in Wanaparthy.

Telangana Today has contacted the Sakhi Centre of Wanaparthy district, so that Manjula could get some psychological and legal support. Girija, Sakhi Coordinator, who wasn’t informed by the police about the victim’s case, has assured that she would provide all required assistance to the victim.

