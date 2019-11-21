Alcoholic slits mom’s throat in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:08 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An alcoholic slit his mother’s throat and fled the spot when she raised the alarm at Sirsilk Colony in Kagaznagar town on Thursday early morning. The woman, identified as T Sandhya Rani (48), was as an Anganwadi worker. Her son Prashanth asked her for some money to buy liquor and when she refused to give him, he attacked her with a knife. He reportedly stabbed her and then slit her throat. As she raised the alarm attracting neighbours’ attention, Prashant fled. She was rushed to the government hospital, where her condition is stated to be improving. Kagaznagar Inspector P Kiran registered a case and investigation is under way.

