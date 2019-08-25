Alekhya Maharaju sails her way to win laurels in Spain

By | Published: 11:25 pm 7:08 pm

Close to 75 J80 class boats and 500 sailors from across 20 countries participated in the recently-concluded J80 World Championship in Spain that took place in Bilbao, and Hyderabad woman Alekhya Maharaju represented India with a team of six girls.

It’s all because of passion, and love towards sailing which made Alekhya stand apart from others. Having started sailing at age of 10, as her “dad was a member of the sailing club, I used to go with him. That’s how my interest started”.

“Tank Bund is the first place where I started practising and later I travelled to Mumbai for practice. This sport is good when you practice out in the sea,” says Alekhya.

“I got back to the sport of sailing after an eight-year-gap, due to my marriage and pregnancy. Now that my daughter is four years old, I thought it’s good time to get back. I wanted to prove to myself and the country that marriage and children are not and should not be an obstacle to pursue our passion,” says the sailing expert.

Alekhya and her team sailed the J80 World Championship which was held in July and finished in 4th place amongst women. There were a total of four Indian teams that participated in the event, and Alekhya beat all of them as well.

“This sport has to be recognised properly and get sponsors. It was a bit difficult for us, but I hope the government takes some initiatives and gives us better platform to excel in our sport, says Alekhya who was sponsored for the Championship by Tetramind, Pema Wellness Spa.

“We feel honoured to get this medal for our country,” says the champion who insists that it needs a fit body and lots of dedication for this sport, as sailors face lots of obstacles in the journey.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter