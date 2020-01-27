Alert cops save lives of four of family in Godavarikhani

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Peddapalli: Alertness on the part of the police saved the lives of four members of a family in Godavarikhani town after midnight on Sunday.

A police patrol led by sub-inspector Venkateshwarlu found a woman moving along with three children in front of municipality office at around 1.30 am. When questioned by the police, she said they were going to the bus stand to take a bus to their village. She failed to convince the police when they pointed out that there were no bus services that late.

The SI got suspicious and grilled the woman further. After some time, she revealed that they were going to Godavari river to commit suicide by jumping into the river.

A resident of 5-incline area of Godavarikhani, the woman said she had decided to end her life along with her children unable to tolerate family problems. The police informed their family about the incident and sent them back home after counselling.

