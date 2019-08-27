Alert RTC driver saves girl’s life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Upset over a fight with her husband, a woman who was reportedly drunk, pushed her two-year-old daughter in front of an RTC bus at Kukatpally on Tuesday. The alert bus driver, however, applied brakes in the nick of time and saved the girl’s life. The woman Soni and her husband Balu, both rag pickers, stay with their daughter Jyothi on the pavement along the Kukatpally main road.

According to Kukatpally police, the couple had a fight and upset over it, Soni beat Jyothi and pushed her in front of an RTC bus. The alert bus driver, however, applied brakes and saved the girl. Motorists who were passing by noticed the incident and rescued the girl. They later handed over Soni to the police. The child was shifted to Shishu Vihar for safe custody. No case was booked.