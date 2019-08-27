Alert Siddipet constable saves lives of 38 bus passengers

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Siddipet: An alert constable saved the lives of 38 passengers on board a Karimnagar depot TSRTC Garuda bus.

Constable Srinivas Reddy, attached to Mulug police station, was on his way back to the police station on a bike after visiting the circle office at Gouraram as part of his duty. He noticed smoke emanating from the rear side of the bus on Rajiv Rahadhari at MRO Office, Mulug. The bike-borne constable overtook the bus to alert the driver, who stopped the bus and made all the passengers to alight. The driver and passengers thanked Srinivas Reddy for his gesture. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis spoke to Srinivas Reddy after learning about the incident and also announced a reward for him.