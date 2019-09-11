Alert traffic cops save lives of woman, daughters in Gadwal

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: The level of alertness and proactive action shown by some traffic constables stationed at Beechupally Pushkar Ghat during the Ganesh Nimajjanam occasion saved the lives of a woman and her two daughters on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Veepanagandla mandal, along with her daughters aged 8 years and 20 months, were seen walking towards Beechupally bridge on the Krishna river apparently to commit suicide. The traffic policemen, who were stationed there for Ganesh Nimajjanam duties saw the woman weeping while walking towards the bridge and stopped her. The constables enquired with the woman as to why she was crying and what made her head towards the bridge.

The woman explained her problem to them stating that her mother-in-law, husband and sister-in-law were harassing her because she had given birth to two girls over the years and were pressurising her to deliver a male child or face consequences.

The traffic policemen counselled the woman and handed her to the Itikyala police, who offered food to the woman and her children and informed the Veepanagandla police to inquire into the matter as told by the woman. The three were taken to their village and as per Gadwal in-charge SP K Apoorva Rao’s directions, action would be initiated against the family members of the woman. The in-charge SP appreciated the efforts of the traffic police personnel.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter