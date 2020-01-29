Alexa makes you feel real cosy in your car

By | Published: 7:03 pm

The all-pervasive Alexa is now your companion as you drive to work and home. Amazon has launched Echo Auto for Rs 4,999 in India that can easily be fixed to the AV vent inside the vehicle.

The rectangular-shaped small device is powered by your car’s 12V charging socket or USB port. The device connects to your car stereo system for audio playback using a 3.5mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth connection whichever is available in your car.

The device consumes data from your mobile device do buy a good data pack as you won’t notice the consumption as you ask Alexa to play favourite songs, read news, ask for weather or traffic updates ahead.

To make and receive call or send messages (this for Android users only) to your contacts, add favourite phone numbers in Alexa app and it will connect you to incoming calls. You will listen to the call via car speakers.

The device uses mobile data for Drop-in and making announcements on other Echo devices. The call quality is excellent with windows closed. Also, the sound quality is good. With its eight-microphone array and far-field technology, Echo Auto will enable you to talk to Alexa over music, AC sound and traffic noise.