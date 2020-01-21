Alia Bhatt dispels injury rumours

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to make a clarification after numerous reports of her getting injured on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi started popping up all over the internet.

In an Instagram story, the actor dismissed the speculations and informed her followers that she is troubled by a previous injury that has resurfaced.

She even cautioned the media about publishing unsubstantiated information related to her.

The rumours about Alia’s injury began to mushroom after she posted an Instagram story of herself lying in the bed with her pet cat. The caption of the story read: “Selfie time with mommy cause she’s hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2 am.”

The 26-year-old actor is currently shooting for the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed flick Gangubai Kathiawadi that’ll be out in the theatres on September 11, 2020.