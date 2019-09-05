Alia Bhatt in a cameo role for RRR?

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Post Baahubali franchise, ace director SS Rajamouli is waiting to hit the bull’s eye at the box office. His upcoming massive-budget period movie titled RRR is currently being shot in locations of Bulgaria, Europe. The movie has been starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Emma Roberts in key roles.

Ever since the news about RRR has been trickling down, none of its female lead roles have been revealed. It has been rumoured that Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will have a meaty role in it.However, reports have emerged that she is confined to do a cameo appearance. Making her debut in Telugu with RRR which is being directed by a master like Rajamouli, Alia feels that she is all the more happy to have been cast in the movie that is being helmed by her favourite director.

She has recently opened up about her choices and her wish to work with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajamouli. The star celeb even said that she doesn’t want to look into the length of her role either as she is happy to be just starred in the movie. Stating that after being introduced to film industry by Karan Johar, Alia named two directors she wishes to work with. When asked whether she is prepared to speak regional language Telugu on-screen, she said she had taken enough lessons in Telugu.

However, she admitted that she is yet to master fluency and is trying to speak the language like a native. There were reports earlier that Alia is playing a character opposite Ram Charan who is donning the great freedom fighter of Indian Independence Alluri Sitharama Raju. Produced by DVV Danayya, the movie is being made with a whopping production scale of Rs 350 crore budget. Rajamouli has earlier stated that the story is a fictitious one about two real-life heroes, set in pre-Independence era. There has been a lot of research involved for over two years before manifesting on the screen, he hinted.

