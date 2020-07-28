Alia Bhatt urges to spread some love in new post

By | Published: 3:34 pm

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt posted an adorable throwback picture of herself from her childhood days on social media along with a message of love in the caption.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a black and white picture of herself from her childhood days. In the image, baby Alia can be seen looking at the camera and smiling with her curly hair falling on her face.

“spread some love,” Alia wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.2 million likes.

View this post on Instagram spread some love 🤍 A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 27, 2020 at 8:53am PDT



Alia’s friends and colleagues couldn’t stop gushing over the cute picture.

Actor Ranveer Singh wrote: “Awwwwwww”.

Actor Hrithik Roshan said: “Too sweet”.

Actresses Deepika Padukone and Dia Mirza called Alia a “cutie”.

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt tagged Alia as her “angel”.

Actress Bipasha Basu described the “Gully Boy” actress as a “pudding.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented: “Her royal cuteness.”

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan labelled her as “sweetie pie.”

Speaking of Alia’s projects, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”.

Her next release, on OTT, is father Mahesh Bhatt’s “Sadak 2”. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”.