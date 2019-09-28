Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor

By | Published: 6:39 pm

On Ranbir Kapoor’s 37th birthday, actor Alia Bhatt shared an unseen picture of her beau which will leave you in awe of the two! Pinning a picture of the Rockstar actor on her Instagram profile, the Dear Zindagi star wrote, “happy birthday you.”

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan too extended a special way in the comment section writing, “Happy Birthday!” Earlier in the day, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor also wished the actor on Instagram with throwback pictures of her son.

“This day brings loads of nostalgia!!! When there were no event managers when we would go shopping a week before the birthdays when we went crazy with Khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes the birthday gift was a big one!!!” she wrote.

The two created a buzz with their relationship rumours flying all around. But as the two jetted off to New York together to meet Rishi Kapoor earlier in June, their chemistry did no longer remain a secret.Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra — the first part of the sci-fi trilogy.

The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York and Mumbai, among other places. It also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu film actor Nagarjuna. Ayan’s directorial will hit the big screens next year.