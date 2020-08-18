Alia Bhatt’s selfie time with her cat Edward

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt posed with her pet cat Edward for a selfie. Her furry friend, however, was not very interested. He was fast asleep on her shoulder.

Alia posted the picture on Instagram Stories. In the image, She is dressed in a yellow striped shirt and lying in bed. Her cat Edward, whom she fondly calls Eddie, sleeps on her shoulder.

The actress, who also has another cat named Juniper, wrote: “The one where Eddie falls asleep and I take a selfie.”

Alia will next be seen in “Sadak 2”, a sequel to 1991 film, “Sadak”, starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The sequel also stars Aditya Roy Kapur along with Sanjay and Pooja. It is slated to release on August 28.

The film has been trolled severely. The trailer of the film is the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

Released on August 12, the trailer of “Sadak 2” has been trolled by many netizens as it is seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism — a topic which became the talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June.

In July, the Nepometer, an app created by Sushant’s family, had rated “Sadak 2” as 98 per cent nepotistic. Fans of the late Bollywood actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past few weeks urging everyone to boycott “Sadak 2”.