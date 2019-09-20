Alia can’t stand any injustice done to animals

By | Published: 5:39 pm

Alia Bhatt, who is known to turn heads with her style, salutes the spirit of women who despite social shackles manage to inspire more than many of their urban counterparts. Along with emboldening women, she supports the cause of animal rights.

The 2 States actor is an investor in a fashion and tech start-up StyleCracker, and recently launched “She Free She Fly” — a campaign focusing on 21st-century women who are strong and motivated.

“For a large section of women, the idea of free spirit is still a luxury. Some women, despite multiple shackles, manage to contribute so much in such inspiring ways that many urban so-called free-spirited individuals cannot. It is really about the spirit. “I like it when it is inclusive,” Alia, 26, said in an interview.

The Udta Punjab actor is also known for harbouring special love for animals. She has appeared in campaigns for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to raise awareness for homeless animals, and has recently announced a fundraising campaign for an animal welfare group.

The star was even named PETA’s hottest vegetarian in 2017, along with actor Rajkummar Rao. The animal rights body at the time had said that these actors “prove that there’s nothing sexier than compassion towards animals”.

What pulls the star to the cause? “The fact that they don’t have a voice — they can’t troll you or get into activism themselves. I can’t define what draws me to animals, I just love them and I feel strongly about any form of injustice done to them,” she shared.

Alia asserts that the world is for everyone. “It’s thoroughly wrong and as God’s highest creation we should have better sense — learn to coexist. This world is for everyone. Human beings should stop presenting themselves as apex predators.

We are evolved creatures and we can do much better,” she added.On the work front, Alia’s performance in Raazi has won her the award for best performance in a leading role at IIFA 2019.