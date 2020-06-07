Alia, Ranbir, Shaheen are Riddhima’s ‘comfort zone’

By | Published: 3:34 pm

Mumbai: Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has shared her “comfort zone”, which features her brother Ranbir Kapoor, actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Riddhima, who has been with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since her father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away, took to Instagram and shared a photo-collage.

The collage featured her brother Ranbir, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

Riddhima captioned the image: “My comfort zone #familia.”

She then shared a photograph only featuring her mother Neetu and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Ever since Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Riddhima has been giving her full attention to her mother. The mother-daughter duo spend time playing scrabble and most recently the two were seen twinning in a similar haircut and shirt.

Riddhima is married to Delhi-based industrialist Bharat Sahni. Riddhima went by road to Mumbai from New Delhi amid lockdown after learning about her father’s demise. She reached Mumbai on May 2 to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 aged 67 after battling cancer.