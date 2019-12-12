Alibaba Cloud partners India-based ZNet to boost sales

By | Published: 5:11 pm 6:33 pm

Mumbai: Alibaba Cloud on Thursday announced a distribution partnership with ZNet Technologies Private Limited, India’s leading cloud distributor offering cloud infrastructure and managed services.

ZNet is owned by RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd) which has 50 branches and 50 service centers across the country.

ZNet will help customers align with Alibaba Cloud products and solutions, which include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Content Delivery Network (CDN), Video on demand (VOD), SMS, Big Data, Mail services and more.

“Our partnership with ZNet gives us the opportunity to share our technologies and industry know-hows with our partners and help them succeed in the competitive Indian market”, Alex Li, General Manager, Alibaba Cloud South Asia, said in a statement.

Alibaba Cloud hopes to leverage ZNet’s expertise in cloud migration, product development and managed services to bring customers and partners greater business value.

The cloud computing arm of Chinese e-tailer giant Alibaba in September last year announced the launch of its second data centre in India. Dual availability zones further enhance the level of security of Alibaba Cloud’s data centres in India.

Growing at a consistent 25 per cent CAGR (YoY), ZNet offers products from over 23 renowned global brands to over 9,000 partners.

“With data localization soon to become main stream with Indian government initiatives, the presence of Alibaba Cloud data centres in India will serve the needs of the Indian businesses very well and will help them in complying to these new requirements.” said Munesh Jadoun, CEO, ZNet Technologies Private Limited.