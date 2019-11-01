Alienate land for flyover at Rasoolpura: KTR

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The State government requested the Union government to hand over 1.62 acres of land belonging to Inter-State Police Wireless Staff Quarters to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and facilitate construction of a proposed flyover at Rasoolpura in the city. The corporation will construct alternative staff quarters for the staff who are going to be displaced as a part of the project.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, who called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday, submitted a representation seeking the Centre’s approval for alienation of the land. The flyover has been proposed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) taken up by the State government.

It was observed that about 1.62 acres of a total area of 7 acres belonging to the Police Wireless Station, would be affected due to the flyover. A joint inspection conducted by officials of the Union Home Ministry and the GHMC found that communication installation would not be affected by the project and only 15 staff quarters, along with a couple of rooms and a parking shed, were to be demolished. Though a report was submitted by the authorities concerned to the Union Home Ministry, there has been no response in this regard.

Under SRDP, the State government had proposed to develop over 2,000 km of roads in Hyderabad, including skywalks (100 km), major corridors (166 km), major roads (348 km), and other roads (about 1,400 km). About 54 separators/flyovers also will be constructed as part of the multi-pronged SRDP to meet long-term needs of the city in developing Hyderabad as a global smart city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .