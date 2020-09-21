Aligarh Muslim University at 100

The university must make its presence felt by a proper rebuttal to the vilification campaign of AMU and Sir Syed

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will be celebrating 100 years of its existence soon. Hence, it is important to establish if the university has been on the designated path as envisioned by the Aligarh movement’s torchbearers. The founders conceptualised the course of educational, cultural, economic, and moral prosperity. At present, Muslims of India find themselves in a similar situation that existed at the time of Sir Syed and had prompted him to redefine the community’s direction. His life, teachings still find relevance under changed but strikingly similar circumstances.

Right from the time of graduation of Ishwari Prasad (the first alumnus of AMU) till the present, the AMU has come a long way through high waters and has seen the best of everything. Events in recent years have left everyone associated with the AMU in pain, but the present Union HRD minister’s recent message made a positive impact on the AMU community.

There has been an ongoing debate for some time if the purpose of founding the AMU was only to produce an educated middle- class among Muslims of India or to build individuals with faculty of independent thinking. Individuals, who refuse to be merely a cog in the system and who have a dream to institutionalise the vision of its founders and give something back to society. In this context, it is worth investigating if the scope of AMU’s purpose can be broadened so that social responsibilities are better served.

There are many aspects regarding the ultimate purpose of the AMU. Issues that seem to require more attention are entrepreneurial focus, education for masses, school reforms and democratisation.

Entrepreneurial Focus

The antipathy of Muslims towards western education early on had put them way behind in education compared with their fellow countrymen, the Hindus. Raja Ram Mohan Roy founded the Hindu College in 1817, putting Hindus in a far more advantageous position. The formation of AMU helped create a western educated middle-class among Muslims, which gave them some recognition in society with government jobs and judicial postings.

However, AMU alumni don’t have much to show as far as successful entrepreneurial stories are concerned, especially if we do not count alumni who had family businesses. It is to be noted here that everything is in relative terms. The entrepreneurial spirit among students is essential, especially in places where economic development is not in symphony with the rate of educated youth entering the job market. This strained relationship makes the contribution of any university towards the growth of the nation irrelevant.

Education for Have-nots

During the initial stages, most of the students in the AMU were from well-to-do class, but later, majority came from lower segments of society. The AMU decided to give a new meaning to the idea of providing education to students of backward areas by starting AMU campuses in Murshidabad, Malappuram, and Kishanganj around 2010. This provided a much needed educational push in these areas and also created employment opportunities.

However, the main problem with Muslims is poverty, which is why most students drop out by the time they reach high school. So it is essential that the university promotes technical skill training so that an uneducated or semi-educated individual gets certified as an electrician, plumber or welder. A skilled individual in a low-income family can help remove poverty so that his siblings may have interruption-free school education.

Another vital aspect is the presence of many craftsmen and artisans among the Muslim community, who work in small industrial units and cottage industries. These artisans remain poor, although middle traders/exporters keep minting money on their hard work. It will be a great help for them if the AMU starts a training course in export management. Even if one family member gets trained, that family will be out of poverty and it will be an asset to similar families.

School Reforms

Schools are generally regarded as feeders for any university. It is often repeated saying that children learn best when ready, so there is no need to pressurise them. The Finnish system of education succeeded as they lay more emphasis on individual attention to kids, more recess time, well-paid teachers, and less weightage to tests and assignments.

One has little doubt if there is any shortage of resources in the present AMU schools. Therefore, teachers can be better trained, if possible, on assignments abroad. It was widely reported in the media that the successful revamp of Delhi schools by the present Delhi government had inspiration from the Finnish education system. Inputs can be had from Finnish experts for better curriculum design so that students may actually learn and not end up as memorising machines.

Democratisation

Everybody likes democracy but has a dictatorial streak as well. Sometimes this problem crops up at the AMU as well. There has never been a harmonious relation between the student union and the university administration. Most of the institutions have seen a sharp democratic recession in the last couple of decades. Every time students have to agitate for their union elections. The university administration also feels threatened when there is a union. It is high time some programmes are in place for grooming desirable student leadership.

It is also high time the university made its presence felt by a proper rebuttal to the vilification campaign of AMU and Sir Syed. It will require some extra effort to take the problem head-on, and the PR department has a big role to play. A well-chosen team of professional writers can be used to promote the image of the university in reputed print media.

There is no hesitation in stating that the AMU has successfully responded to the challenge of doing away with the educational backwardness of Muslim Indians, as was the dream of the Aligarh movement founders. It is also to be remembered that the founders wanted students to develop their ability and follow their dreams instead of having pious hope only in their vision even after 100 years.

