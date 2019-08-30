Alka, Kumar to perform live in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Those who grew up in the 90s will remember the melodious music, sung by the superstar duo of Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The blockbuster duo’s voices inspired many film creators and music composers, giving us a string of innumerable hits individually and together.

Their music ruled the musical charts and hearts through the golden era of the ’90s. Now, the duo will be performing together in Hyderabad for the first time live at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on September 14 at 7 pm.

Alka Yagnik has more than 15,000 songs under her belt across different languages and a journey spanning three decades. Alka has been a seven time Filmfare award winner, a five time screen awards winner and has also been honored with two National awards.

She has lent her golden voice to almost all of the heroines of the ’90s. Kumar Sanu has been recognised by the Guinness Book Of World Record for the highest number of songs – 28, recorded in a single day! Sanu has a string of successful collaborations with various music directors, with each track becoming superhit.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter