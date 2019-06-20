All about choosing the right car for you

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 10:15 pm

Just like how choosing the right foundation that suits your skin tone is crucial for not looking as if you smeared your face with cake, opting for a suitable car that is counted appropriate for your age is just as important for your overall comfort and commute. From fuel efficiency to horsepower, it all comes down to what the vehicle will be used for and provided an excellent opinion, your choice of car can be as homely as ever. Without further ado, we provide you with a complete guide in hopes of making it easier for you to choose what car to go for down the line.

Teens and early 20s

When it comes to adolescents and those just entering adulthood, it might be wiser to opt for a vehicle that is abundance in its protection. With parents wanting the safety equivalent of rolling their kid in layers of heavy-duty bubble wrap, drivers new to the road must be taken care of in the form precautionary measures.

30s

College has come and gone and so there’s no need to sport the hottest car to impress the hottest chick anymore. You’re in the midst of becoming a family man now, and you must deal with it accordingly. If looking to keep it mostly classy while still able to get a little crazy, cars like the Jeep Cherokee or Patriot may just be your jam.

40s

You’ve had your fun, the kids are old enough to take care of themselves, but just when you thought you had no worries in the world, you’re suddenly craving for your ’20s charisma. Here comes the midlife crisis. The best option here might be to choose a family car that also doubles as a sports model. Consider the BMW 330i M Sport for a stylish option.

50s and above

Now’s the time live comfortably, maybe even a little luxuriously. You’ve earned it, it’s your turn to treat yourself the right way, and there’s nothing like spending your savings on a high class vehicle to scream exactly that. The older Porsche 911 falls perfectly into the timeless classic bracket.