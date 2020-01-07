All about Halal industry biz in India

By | Published: 7:24 pm

An event to discuss the business of halal industry in India was held in Ameerpet on Monday where the rising potential in verticals of food processing, cosmetics and organic dairy was also analysed.

The meet was supported by the Government of Telangana and Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with Malaysia External Trade Development corporation (Matrade-Chennai), Istanbul Foreigners and Investment Centre (Iymer), American Halal Foundation, Halal-Welt (Germany) among others.

Akhil Gawar, director of Food Processing in the Department of Industries and Commerce, was the chief guest and Karunendra Jasti, president of FTCCI, was the guest of honour. Muazzam Naik, CEO of Atoba Business Network, interacted with media and announced the upcoming exhibition on India International Halal and India International Modest Lifestyle.

