All about lifting and training with weights

“That which does not kill us only makes us stronger” – Friedrich Nietzsche

Weight training as is spoken today and as discussed, is in the poorest lights ever. Many a coaches/trainers can’t differentiate between weight lifting and weight training. Weight lifting as per the definition is far flung from weight training. The former is a sport which involves the two Olympic lifts called clean and jerk and the snatch.

There is another sport which also involves lifting weights which is called powerlifting which involves three basic lifts – the bench press, the deadlift and the squat.These sports involve demonstration of strength and pitting one against another by lifting heavier weights though belonging to the same weight category or lifting heavy in spite of being from a lesser weight category.

Many coaches/trainers and their proteges inculcate activities with conditioners which is a wrong way to practise skill, for skill training is specific and strength training is generic. An example in this regard would be of a famous cricketer, recently, from India, who was shown executing power cleans, and the clean and jerk in his pursuit of strengthening himself. And within a few days, the news of his lower back injury was splashed all over the media, exercises done in an explosive manner will only injure a person and not strengthen him/her in any way.

Important to differentiate

Developing strength and demonstration of strength are not the same.Strength is developed by an athlete, irrespective of which sports discipline he/she is in by applying controlled cadence of progressive resistance training judiciously. How one does a rep is more significant than how many one does.

Even weight bearing sports like weight lifting as in Olympics and powerlifting requires practitioners to train in a slow controlled manner. They don’t always practice their one rep maximum. They first develop muscle density and strength by performing repetitions with a particular weight slowly; for instance, a 65 kgs weight lifter would be able to squat with almost 200 kgs.

And, when he develops strength in his muscles and connective tissue, only then will he be able to clear 130 kgs in the clean and jerk or the snatch disciplines (double the body weight which is the standard norm in weight lifting events). Unfortunately this sporting activity is inculcated in an athletes training by his/her trainer in their pursuit of gaining strength and speed which actually paves the way for injuries. Explosive form of activity is not exercise at all.

During my work, many an elite sportsman/sportswoman have surprised me by stating that they have injured themselves doing squats and deadlifts previously. Actually, by executing squats and deadlifts under the hawk eye of a keen observant trainer one should become stronger and not get injured.

One trains with weights to become strong. Every international sports person today, from whatever sports discipline, invariably, trains with weights as his basic training requisite. Strength resides in the cadence of the repetition performed. One trains in the gym by lifting weights and not heaving weights.