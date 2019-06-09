All about matching mantra

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Matching top and bottom sets have become a huge trend, not just for women, but also for men this spring/summer. They have started to take the fashion world by storm. A co-ord look involves a matching set, from colours to textures. Be it gym or board meeting, there is a set for every occasion. So want to rock the look?

Match the tone

It’s not just the hues that you need to match up, but also, your complexion with it. While most colours work with a medium skin tone, colours can be cruel. So, be sure of what suits you, be careful of the colours.

Pick the prints

Men often go with solid colours to stay safe on the fashion barometer. But if primary colours aren’t what you are looking for, there’s a huge variety of prints that one can opt from; stripes, geometrics, among others.

Athleisure styling

From classic stripes to baggy appearance, this look is an integral part of every fashionistas. You can give your own twist by doing a match-making of top and bottom including the sneaker drops.

– Get them tailored (if possible) because proper fit is the number one factor.

– Good shoes and watch are very important. They speak strongly about your personality.