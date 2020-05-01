All air, train, metro, bus travel prohibited in lockdown 3.0

By | Published: 9:26 pm

New Delhi; All the domestic and international air travel, movement of trains, metro and inter-state buses for public transport, except those permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will be prohibited during lockdown 3.0 to contain the spread of COVId-19 pandemic.

In the two-week extended countrywide lockdown beginning from May 4, all domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes as permitted by the MHA, will continue to remain prohibited, according to the fresh guidelines.

The prohibition will also apply on all passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by the Home Ministry. Inter-state buses for public transport, except as permitted by the MHA, and the metro services will remain prohibited.

The fresh guidelines were issued after the Ministry announced extension of the lockdown for more 14 days till May 17. The government took the decision after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 declared a 21-day countrywide lockdown for the first time to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The restriction was extended on April 14 for another 19 days.