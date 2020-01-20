‘All attempts were being made to make Constitution non-secular’

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: In the present times, it was a challenge to maintain the vision of those who framed the Constitution, observed Delhi University Sociology Department Professor, Satish Deshpande. Delivering the 9th SR Sankaran Memorial Lecture on “Casteism and Communalism: Friends or Enemies?” on Sunday, he said that all attempts were being made to make the Constitution non-secular and one which does not care for social justice.

Centre for Dalit Studies (CDS) organised the lecture on the birth anniversary of SR Sankaran, an Indian civil servant and social worker, known for his contribution in abolishing the Bonded Labour Act, 1976. Prof Deshpande said the real population of India should make their presence felt and challenge their representatives in the Parliament.

The relation between the Centre and States were strained a lot due to different factors and plans. For instance, the GST was introduced assuring equal financial share between Centre and the States but it was not being followed effectively, he charged.

During the programme, Advisor, Government of Andhra Pradesh, K Ramachandra Murthy presented the Lakshmi–Venugopal cash Award of Rs 10,000 to Varsha, a student of Government Social Welfare Girls Hostel, Gatlamalyala, Siddipet for securing first rank among girls of Scheduled Caste Development Hostels in 2018-19 SSC exams. CDS Chairperson Mallepalli Laxmaiah also addressed the gathering.

