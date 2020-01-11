All boxes ticked for Inavolu jatara in Warangal

By | Published: 9:14 pm 11:48 pm

Warangal Urban: All arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the Mallikarjuna Swamy Brahmotsavalu, also known as jatara, at the historic Inavolu temple in the district.

The jatara, which begins on Monday and concludes on March 16, is expected to witnesses about 15 lakh devotees during and post the village fair as the Medaram biennial Sammakka-Sarakka jatara is scheduled to begin on February 5.

It is a custom to visit the Inavolu temple before embarking on the Medaram jatara. Being the biggest jatara to be organised in Warangal Urban district, the district administration, in association with the Endowments Department, took up development works at the temple.

Speaking to Telangana Today, temple executive officer Addanki Nageswar Rao said, “While Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) took up underground drainage, arch construction and other works with Rs 2 crore, the foundation was laid for the construction of the 45-room Mallanna Sadan with donations (Rs 2.5 crore) at the temple. Another Annadana Satram with Rs 40 lakh will also be built soon at the temple”.

MLC Yegge Mallesham promised to contribute Rs 25 lakh for the construction of another satram, Nageswar Rao said. “We took up construction of the permanent office building with Rs 65 lakh. Six CCTV cameras are permanently set up on the temple premises,” the EO said, adding that several other works with the Collectors’ funds were taken up at the temple.

Meanwhile, Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder said they made elaborate security arrangements for the jatara. He visited Inavolu on Friday to inspect the arrangements.

As part of crowd-management measures, the police identified five parking spots and over 10 check posts at Inavolu. Mobile patrolling, SHE, crime and Task Force teams were pressed into the bandobust duty. A command control room, connected with 50 CCTV cameras, was also set up at the temple.

Meanwhile, officials also made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Kothakonda jatara at Bheemadevarapally mandal in the district. Nearly seven lakh devotees are likely to visit the temple during the Veerabhadra Swamy Brahmotsavalu.

