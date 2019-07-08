All Cong MLAs will resign if needed: K’taka Dy CM Parameshwara

By | Published: 1:21 pm

Bengaluru: In a bid to save the current government, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said if needed, all Congress MLAs will resign in order to accommodate the needs of the rebel lawmakers.

“I have called a breakfast meeting of all the Ministers belonging to Congress party to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs,” Parameshwara told media here.

“We will see what we can be done now; we are prepared to do what is in the interest of the party. We took stock of the situation and development with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy last night,” he added.

On being asked about reports of the MLAs being unhappy with the functioning of the Kumaraswamy government, the Congress leader said, “I don’t know. Some MLAs mentioned about administration and work in their constituency.Some have spoken of Kumaraswamy and me being the reason (for the resignation). Each one has his own reason to resign.”

“I spoke to one or two MLAs in Mumbai. We are trying to reason out their issues with the Chief Minister. We are trying to save the government,” he added.

The breakfast meeting comes a day after rebel Congress MLAs, who are staying at Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai, said their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final.

So far, UT Khader, Shivashankara Reddy, Jayamala, Venkataramanappa, MB Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rajshekar Patil, K J George, DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have arrived for the breakfast meeting at Parameshwara’s residence.

The 13 month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday.

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had said that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.

However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations.

Kumaraswamy, who was in the US, rushed back to Bengaluru in a special flight on Sunday evening. vb