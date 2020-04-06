All Covid-19 patients from first batch to be released soon: KCR

By | Published: 8:00 pm 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said a closure of sorts for the first batch of Covid-19 patients in the State, comprising mostly foreign returnees, is expected in the next couple of days.

“In the first batch of 50 Covid-19 patients in the initial days, before the Markaz congregation issue broke out, 30 were foreign returnees and the remaining 20 were primary contacts like their family members who unwittingly contracted the disease,” the Chief Minister said, addressing a press conference at Pragathi Bhavan.

“In all, 37 patients from the first batch of Covid-19 in the State have been discharged, and the remaining will be completing their treatment and quarantine period in a day or two. They will also be discharged on Tuesday or Wednesday and that will complete the release of all the patients from the first batch who have all tested negative now,” he said, adding that a total of 25,937 persons were in quarantine. The Chief Minister also pointed out that not a single death was reported from the first batch of patients.

Chandrashekhar Rao said there were a total of 308 active cases of Covid-19 in Gandhi Hospital. The State has so far recorded 11 coronavirus deaths, all of them related to Markaz returnees, he said. “A total of 1089 Markaz returnees have been identified and tracked in the State, and there are reports that there may be another 30 to 35 persons from the State still in New Delhi. They would have been quarantined in the national capital. Of the Markaz returnees in the State, 170 have tested positive and another 93 persons, most of them primary contacts like family members have also tested positive for the virus,” he said.

