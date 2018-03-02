All doors shut for Congress, says Malla Reddy

By | Published: 1:07 am 1:24 am

Acknowledged even in the higher echelons of society as the most successful entrepreneur, educationist and politician from the State, Malkajgiri MP Ch Malla Reddy is known for the sheer tenacity with which he shoulders any task assigned to him. But he has a story altogether different from his political peers.

He built an empire consisting of two medical colleges, two dental colleges, 13 engineering colleges, 10 CBSE schools and a host of institutions offering under-graduate and post-graduate courses in a campus that is spread over 350 acres in Hyderabad.

But very few people know that he had a humble beginning. “I sold milk, I sold flowers before I could make a foray into the field of education to demonstrate my social commitment to society. My success is my own making. It is largely due to my immense trust in myself. Every decision I take is my own,” Reddy told Telangana Today in an exclusive interview.

“No one is there behind my success. It is me, me and me alone. I do not have any babas, gurus or any team of advisors to attribute my success to.” The 64-year politician had his priorities kept changing with the changing times. He strived for long for a firm footing. What helped me climb to the top is maybe my hard work, persistence and time sense”, he said.

What is your agenda for your constituency development and to what extent you are successful in implementing it?

I represent one of the largest and most unwieldy Lok Sabha constituencies in the country. Nearly 90 per cent of the constituency is urban area. It has over 30 lakh voters and their expectations are high. A major problem faced by the people in this part of the city is water.

There have been no protests on water supply related issues in the past three and half years because it has been largely addressed.

The State government has spent Rs 338 crore on augmenting drinking water supply in Malkajgiri segment alone. New reservoirs were constructed and pipelines were laid covering almost every colony. The State obtained a loan of Rs 1,400 crore from the Hudco (Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited) to meet drinking water needs in Malkajigiri constituency.

The Assembly segments of LB Nagar, Qutbullapur, Kukatpally, Medchal and Uppal had for long been in the grip of acute drinking water problem. The works proposed under the Hudco programme have almost been completed with less than five per cent of works yet to be completed, which will be through by onset of summer.

Thanks to the initiative of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, around Rs 600 crore was spent on providing Godavari water to 104 villages along the Medchal Ring Road.

Your major achievement in the constituency?

The solution given by the Chief Minister to the Uppal Bhagat land issue is a major achievement. The government in the undivided State acquired 733 acres in Uppal Bhagat but farmers did not get compensation for years.

The land was acquired for the Musi beautification project and Hyderabad Metro Rail. While 104 acres of it was given for Metro Rail depot in Nagole, 150 acre went to the water board for a sewage treatment plant. The government promised 1,000 square yard developed plot for every acre of land within 18 months of acquirement.

The issue was taken up by the Chief Minister seriously following a representation. Hundreds of land oustees, who got compensation from the Telangana government, are grateful to the Chief Minister. The registration of residential plots was also done.

Any special plan to reach out to people in the slums of Jawaharnagar?

I have been focusing on meeting the needs of the locality. We have over two lakh electors in this part of the suburbs. The dump yard issue is high on the agenda. Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao is firm on a permanent solution to this issue.

The civic administration identified new locations in other parts of the city for garbage dumping. The issue of house site pattas for dwellers of colonies in the limits of Jawharnagar police station limits is also under consideration. As far as the issue of drinking water is concerned, it would be addressed by the end of April. There is no dearth of funds for augmentation of water supply.

Altogether Rs 2,300 crore has been spent so far just on meeting drinking water needs in the constituency. We have more such initiatives to ensure that the area, including Secunderabad Cantonment, is free from water problems.

How much money did you spend on villages you adopted?

Dundigal in Qutbullapur mandal is one of the three villages adopted by me as part of the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. All development works have been fast-tracked. The Chief Minister granted Rs 8 crore for provision of basic amenities in the village following a special representation from me.

A community hall was constructed with part of the funds while rest of it was spent on provision of basic amenities. Two other villages adopted are Gundlapochampally and Rayalapur. Works pertaining to development of school buildings, provision of street lights, augmentation of drinking water and improvement of road facility were completed. The people of these villages are happy. Students from my institutions conduct NSS programmes and medical camps in these villages.

How MPLAD funds were utilised in the constituency?

No exaggeration but I am way ahead of others in utilisation of MPLAD funds. I got Rs 20 crore in four year of my present term. In addition to this, another Rs 5 crore of my predecessor, Sarve Satyanarayana, was also spent during my stint. Out of the total Rs 25 crore at my disposal, Rs 23.5 crore was utilised.

This is indeed the largest spending ever made by any MP from the MPLADS. A major chunk of funds was spent on development of infrastructure. Two aspects that gave me mileage as an MP are timely utilisation of MPLAD funds and 81 per cent attendance in Lok Sabha.

Progress 2BHK houses in the constituency?

It was taken up in my parliamentary constituency on a massive scale. Work on 38,000 houses is in different stages of progress. Almost all of them will be ready for occupation in the next few months. In a majority of the cases, government land was allotted for construction of 2BHK houses. In certain cases, the houses were constructed in land owned by beneficiaries. They shifted to private accommodation till the houses are completed.

Your main opponent in next election? Do you plan to promote someone from your family as your political successor?

People have seen Congress and TDP for the past many years. They have seen the TRS government for the past four years. KCR could bring about a marked change in Telangana with all his welfare schemes. There is no scope for any political party to give a strong fight and BJP would lose its seats this time. BJP candidates may even lose deposits.

The creation of 21 new districts, land records purification drive and Farmers Investment Support Scheme are revolutionary steps towards development. In the last election, I faced strong rivals in the constituency. But I do not see that in the next election.

My son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy is keen on contesting from one of Assembly constituencies that fall in Malkajigiri LS constituency. My daughters and daughters-in-law are equally interested in politics. My elder son would be my political successor to contend for the LS constituency in future. It all depends on the choice of the Chief Minister. All my family members are involved in the running of 30-odd family-owned institutions that have some 50,000 students on rolls.

What keeps you active through the day? What is your daily routine?

My day starts with an intensive session of workouts. It includes treadmill for 20 minutes followed by weightlifting. I know about my age. It needs me to focus on my health. I take hygienic food, but seldom prefer non-vegetarian stuff which is, of course, a taboo on Saturdays and Wednesdays. No big change in the routine for many years.

I reach my office at 9:30 am and spend two hours meeting people who come with representations and dispose their grievances by 11.30 before setting out on field visits. I have been covering at least three out of the seven assembly segments in my parliamentary constituency almost every day. I am there at every inauguration. I will not miss any programme that I am invited to. This routine takes me to people and helps me understand their problems.