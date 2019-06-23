All eligible will get 2BHK house: Koppula

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Jagitial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar promised that Telangana government was committed to provide double bedroom houses to all the poor in the State. He was speaking after attending the housewarming ceremony of double bedroom houses in Jagitial on Sunday. Around 20 double bedroom houses were constructed in Dharur of Jagitial urban mandal and Narsingapur of Jagitial rural mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up the scheme to fulfil the dream of poor. Irrespective of caste and religion, all the eligible people will get the 2BHK houses. Based on the Chief Minister’s instructions, beneficiaries have been selected through a draw of lot, he further said.

Besides Rs 5.4 lakh for construction of the house, another Rs 1.25 lakh has also been spent on each house to provide other facilities such as drinking water, roads, drainage and sanitation. Double bedroom houses would also be sanctioned to eligible persons those who have own land. Local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, Zilla Chairperson-elect Dava Vasantha, vice-chairman Vaddineni Haricharan Rao, Joint Collector B Rajesham and others participated in the housewarming ceremony.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter