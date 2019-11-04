All eyes on Nishabdam’s teaser

By | Published: 8:49 pm

The teaser of the much-awaited movie of Anushka Shetty and Madhavan starrer titled Nishabdam will be released on Wednesday.

The film has already created a buzz on social media when the posters were released a month ago.

A multi-lingual movie, Nishabdam is being directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by Kona Film Corporation.

The movie features Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju and Srinivasa Avasarala playing crucial roles. The music is being rendered by Gopi Sundar.

