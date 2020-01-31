All eyes on Sindhu vs Tai Tzu clash

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: All eyes will be on the marquee clash of the season between Hyderabad Hunters’ PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying of Bengaluru Raptors when these two teams meet in the fifth edition of the Premier Badminton League at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli on Friday.

Sindhu, the current World Champion, will take on World No.2 Tai Tzu on the back of her first loss in the league. She went down to North Eastern Warriors’ Michell Li on Thursday in straight sets. On the other hand, Tai Tzu maintained a clean slate in her two matches. Apart from that the 25-year-old Taiwanese has the edge over Sindhu with a head-to-head record of 12-5.

Tai Tzu had the upper hand in the last two meetings – French Open and Malaysia Masters – winning both the matches. However, Sindhu can take heart from her victory over the diminutive queen of deception in the World Championships where the Indian went on to win the gold.

Hunters, who started their home leg with a narrow 2-1 win over North Eastern Warriors, will look to accumulate a few points to stay in contention for knockout stages. With just six points from three ties, Hyderabad are languishing at the sixth place in seven-member points table while Raptors are in fourth position with nine points from three ties. With the league entering the second half, each tie will be crucial for all the teams, especially for Hyderabad after recording two low-scoring victories.

Speaking on the eve of their clash, Sindhu said that match against Tai Tzu will going be a tough one but promised to give her best. “It is always difficult to play against Tai Tzu. She is a strong player. Tomorrow’s match is crucial for both teams. But we are playing in front of home fans that should help us,” she said.

Sindhu, when asked about her loss against Michell Li, said, “It was one of the off days. I am not looking backward. I am working hard, fine-tuning my game and ready to do it for my team. Tai Tzu is a tough opponent and given this format, you have to be focused on each point,” she added.

Tai Tzu too said that the match will be interesting. “There will be a lot of home supporters cheering for Sindhu, I am sure. I will give my best to win it for my team. This tie is very important for both teams,” she added.

Despite the fierce rivalry, both said that they are good friends off the court. “Yes. You can’t be angry for a loss or happy for a win against any player. When we are on the court, we will give our best to win. But when we are off the court, we are good friends. We can’t carry that rivalry out of the badminton court,” Sindhu added.

