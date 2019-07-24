All eyes on Srimukhi

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Srimukhi burst into the Telugu small screen when television industry was going global with wide prime-time viewership. Just after hosting TV shows like Adhurs and Super Singer 9, she made her debut in Allu Arjun-starrer Julayi as she played the role of Raaji under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas.

And, without looking back, Srimukhi, a dental degree dropout, went on to give a stiff competition to already established performers. Her expressions, banters and innuendos have evoked much laughter on the small screen giving audience a treat to watch.

Now, to the much amusement of audience and her fans, Srimukhi has decided to entertain fans through the much-talked show Bigg Boss 3 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Making people more curious and glued to television, Bigg Boss 3 made a surprising move after Srimukhi was nominated for the first round of elimination along with a few others. However, she was saved in the nick of the time and avoided the embarrassment of elimination.

What’s in store?

Ever since Bigg Boss 3 commenced, there have been reports that Srimukhi was included only to bring the required hype and public attention. Now, rumours are afloat that the anchor would not withstand till the end as she is sensitive to such shows which are actually hard for participants. They need to face coercion and unsavoury tactics and antics, played by contestants to please audience.

“She has a great run as a television artiste and actor, Bigg Boss is the platform where she would display her talent. And the actors are meant for it. Aren’t they?” said Srimukhi’s father Ram Kishan.

However exhilarating and remunerative the reality show maybe, in reality, the winners in earlier shows — Siva Balaji and Kaushal Manda — have never made a re-entry into mainstream cinema nor had any change in their career graph with respect to cinema. They have just remained as “winners” in the end. Will Srimukhi break the jinx if she wins, only time will tell!