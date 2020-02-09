All eyes on Telangana boy Tilak in U-19 WC final

By | Published: 2:12 am

Hyderabad: As India takes on Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup cricket final in South Africa on Sunday, down here in Hyderabad, the anxious parents (Nagaraj and Gayatri Devi) and coach Salam Bayash of Legala Cricket Academy in BHEL would be glued to the television set hoping that Thakur Tilak Verma would play a big part in the team’s fortunes.

Tilak Verma has been an important member of this Indian colts’ team as the top order batsman. The left-hander has been one of the main run-getters in many of Indian victories and the most recent being the tri-nation tournament in South Africa prior to the World Cup. The Hyderabad batsman had hit century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and shared 183 runs for the second wicket with Arjun Azad in the team’s victory in Colombo.

Nagaraj is naturally excited that his son would be in the scheme of things tomorrow. “He always dreamt of playing for India in a World Cup and on Sunday, it will be a big day for my son and the team,’’ said Nagaraj.

Playing cricket from the age of 11 years, it has become a regular ritual for Tilak Verma to be at the cricket nets at Legala Academy from morning 4.30 am. “He virtually sleeps and eats cricket. It has become a passion for him. He has worked very hard for his game. He practices hours together, either at the academy or at home,’’ said Nagaraj, who is employed in a chemical factory.

In fact, Tilak Verma has sport in his blood. Nagaraj was himself a league cricketer playing for BHEL, while mother Gayatri Devi is a national sprinter. Tilak’s elder brother Tarun is a national level badminton player. “But for Tilak, it was always cricket. Although at times, we were in financial problems, we never stopped Tilak and Tarun from pursuing their careers,’’ added Nagaraj.

Nagaraj gives huge credit to coach Salam. “He is the man behind Tilak’s success. He has taken him under his wings from the age of 11 years. Today, if he has played for the junior Indian team it is because of perseverance of Salam.’’

Salam on his part said that Tilak had a special talent. “I saw something in him. He would work for hours together in nets. He would never complain of tiredness. He is always focused and a good learner. He plays very late. Most importantly, he has a good eye and hand coordination. He has that left-handed elegance. I think if he continues to work hard, he will sooner or later break into the Indian senior team,’’ said Salam.

