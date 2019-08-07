All eyes turned to the box office

By | Published: 10:29 pm

While their past releases brought many laurels to the actors, it’s cashing in on the success wave later which is proving to be a challenge for many. Find out what lies in store for these stars.

Tamannah Bhatia

Baahubali-fame actor will be seen in the much-awaited movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Her other projects include That Is Mahalakshmi directed by Prasanth Varma and Petromax in Tamil. Apart from Bole Chudiyan in Hindi, she has also signed an untitled movie with director Sundar C. It is also learnt that the actor is playing a lead role in the Hindi remake of Tamil original Jigarthanda. She was most recently seen in Telugu movies F2 – Fun and Frustration and Abhinetri 2.

Lavanya Tripathi

Actor Lavanya Tripathi seems to have taken a break from the big screen. After the movie Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, no scripts seem to be exciting the star. She has recently wrapped up the shooting of Arjun Suravaram. She is learnt to have become very picky with scripts as most of the stories appear to be run-of-mill to her.

Regina Cassandra

After crime thriller 7, Regina has been busy shuttling from one city to other, as she is shooting for Evaru and couple of other Tamil movies – Nenjam Marappathillai, Party and Kallapart. She share screen space with actor Adivi Sesh in the upcoming horror thriller Evaru which is a remake of Spanish film The Invisible Guest. Ever since the release of theatrical trailer, Evaru has raised the expectations of film buffs with its intriguing background music and plot.

Allu Arjun

After his last outing Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, Allu Arjun is really working hard on various projects that will boost his image at the box office. Although it is not official, Bunny has teamed up with creative director Sukumar, having previously worked with him in Arya and Arya 2. Now it is learnt that director Sukumar has an interesting script that has piqued the interest of Allu Arjun. According to a source, the untitled project will go on floors in September. Reports also claim that Sukumar had been searching for appropriate locations in India for the shooting.

Allu Sirish

After ABCD – American Born Confused Desi, nothing seemed to have worked out for Allu Sirish. But, he is eager for a break too which will allow him to stabilise his position at the BO.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will feature in the forthcoming movie RRR being directed by director SS Rajamouli. Post Rangasthalam, Ram Charan failed to impress his fans with Vinaya Vidheya Rama which was directed by Boyapati Srinu, a year ago. So they are hopeful about his next movie where he is playing the role of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. Meanwhile, Jr NTR is also upbeat about the project RRR as he will be seen in a never-before avatar. His last outing, Aravinda Sametha scored a decent run at the box office.

Nani

After the resounding success with Jersey, Nani is currently in a indomitable form. His movie Gangleader has already raised the expectations of fans.

Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya

After his recent outing F2 – Fun and Frustration, Venkatesh is planning to make a steady start with his upcoming project Venky Mama. The actor shares the screen with Naga Chaitanya in the movie being directed by Bobby. The movie is being prepped to go on floors after pre-production is done. Meanwhile, actor Naga Chaitanya has signed on with director Sekhar Kammula for a project. After his success with movie Majili, Chaitu made a cameo appearance in Oh! Baby.

Akhil Akkineni

After Mr Majnu, actor Akhil is one among those heroes who are looking for a good break. His upcoming movie is being directed by Bhaskar and would come before audience next year. n