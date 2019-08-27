‘All facilities in place at AIIMS-Bibinagar’

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:17 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: It is the responsibility of the teaching faculty to make students subject experts and pave way for their bright future, said Bhopal AIIMS Director Sarman Singh. He was addressing the students after inaugurating classes for the first batch of MBBS course in Medical College of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar.

Almost all facilities were in place on the college campus, he said, adding that minor works would also be completed within a week. AIIMS-Bibinagar would have good demand due to its proximity to Hyderabad and better road connectivity. The campus would be developed in phased manner, he said.

Classes for first batch of MBBS students at Medical College of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) commenced on Tuesday in Bibinagar NIMS building in the district.

The classrooms for the first year course were set up at A-block of the building following completion of admission process for 50 MBBS seats in the medical college for academic year 2019-20. AIIMS-Bhopal, supervisory body to AIIMS- Bibinagar, conducted admissions for the first batch through online system.

Registrar of the college Bennis Abraham, Dean Armith and District Collector Anitha Ramachandran attended the inauguration programme. Former MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud also visited the medical college and interacted with the students.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State government would extend all required help for the development of AIIMS. He asked the faculty and students to strive to make AIIMS-Bibinagar as a top institute in the country.

“The Centre has sanctioned AIIMS to our State as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill. In fact, there was delay in sanctioning of AIIMS to the State. Generally, it takes three years for commencement of a medical college after Centre’s approval. But, the classes of first batch of MBBS course in the college attached to Bibinagar AIIMS commenced within one year due to the initiative taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he added.

About 15 to 20 super specialty services would be available to people after AIIMS becomes fully operational.

Oustees protest

Farmers and people of Rangapuram village, whose lands were acquired for setting up AIIMS campus, staged a protest at Bibinagar NIMS demanding justice. They pointed out that 240 acres of land at Rangapuram was acquired for AIIMS. They demanded compensation on a par with the land price of Rs 49 lakh per acre.

Induction programme of the students was cancelled due to the protest.

Locals withdrew their protest after Boora Narsaiah Goud assured them that justice would be made by the State government.

TRS leaders celebrate

Expressing happiness over commencement of first year MBBS course, TRS leaders conducted celebrations at the college by cutting a cake. Zilla Parishad Chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy, State Warehouse Corporation Chairman Mandula Samuel, Mandal Praja Parishad president Erkala Sudhakar Reddy and others participated in the celebrations.

