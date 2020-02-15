All govt high schools in Nalgonda to get libraries

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Nalgonda: With the initiative of Additional District Collector Venamala Chandrasekhar, 229 government high schools in the district are going to get libraries with books of 180 titles useful for students. Chandrasekhar has succeeded in getting the managements of industries located in the district contributing their mite for setting up of the libraries in the government schools under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

On his direction, the officials of education department selected 180 titles of books in different subjects including literature and general knowledge. Libraries were set up in a special room in the schools and efforts were on to launch all of them on a single day. Impressed by the initiative of Additional District Collector, Hyderabad Book Trust has also come forward to supply books of some titles to the school libraries on fifty per cent concession on their actual price. As a part of the initiative, 13 English to Telugu dictionaries will be supplied to each school library in the district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Chandrasekhar said that there was a need to guide the students of present generation towards good habits like reading books and sports. Inculcating habit of visiting libraries in the students would also help in improving their knowledge in different subjects. Library would definitely become an added advantage to the schools in improving life skills in the students. We are also examining the possibility to introduce “library time” like subject periods in the schools, he maintained. School libraries will also helpful to the poor students, who can’t afford to purchase more books, he added.

The Additional District Collector recollected his student life at Osmania University when he spent lot of time in the main library reading books, which has helped him to select for Deputy Tahsildar post in competitive examination of the then Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). “The officials should frequently visit the government schools in their areas. It will improve the efficiency of the teachers and staff by 25 per cent”, he maintained. He underlined the need to motivate the people towards “give back to the society” particularly in extending their helping hand to improve facilities in government schools, Anganwadi centres and welfare hostels.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter