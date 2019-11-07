All govt hospitals to have midwife units in Telangana

By | Published: 12:13 am 10:21 pm

Hyderabad: Soon, pregnant women in Telangana who visit government healthcare facilities will not meet obstetricians and gynaecologists first, which is the present-day practice. Instead, they will meet midwives stationed at Midwife Led Care Units (MLCUs), the first point of care for them.

To provide pregnant women with respectful and quality maternal care, exclusive MLCU wings will be set up at all the high case-load State-run healthcare institutions in the State, including tertiary teaching hospitals, district hospitals (DH) and community health centres (CHC). Depending on the need, round-the-clock MLCUs will also be set up at specially identified primary health care (PHC) facilities in the districts.

“In the next few years, we will establish MLCUs at all government healthcare institutions. At present, we are collaborating with State governments and figuring out ways to roll out the initiative,” said Joint Commissioner, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Dr Dinesh Baswal.

Interacting with ‘Telangana Today’, Dr Baswal said funding to set up MLCUs in Telangana would be channelled through the National Health Mission (NHM). “The units will ensure that there is respectful and quality care to pregnant women,” he said.

At government hospitals, midwives in their MLCU wards will conduct preliminary tests on pregnant women. They will personally handle normal deliveries and refer high-risk cases to speciality obstetricians and gynaecologists.

“More than 70 per cent of pregnancies are normal deliveries. By creating another level of midwives in the healthcare machinery, our vision is to achieve zero maternal mortality deaths in India by 2022. For that to happen, we need trained Indian teachers to teach midwifery to qualified nurses,” said Dr Baswal, while participating in the inauguration of national midwifery educators training programme at Fernandez Hospital here on Wednesday.

Acknowledging the need to have midwives, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy said the initiative would reduce pressure on doctors.

“Even if we recruit at a hectic pace, we will never be able to meet the shortage of obstetricians and gynaecologists in the State. The only way to ensure quality care is to have a robust midwifery cadre,” Dr Reddy said.

Overall, in the next few years, the MOHFW will collaborate with State governments to recruit 86,112 midwives across India. As part of recruitment, according to estimates, nearly 1,512 midwives are expected to be recruited in Telangana in the next three years.

“As far as funding is concerned, under NHM, the ratio is always 60:40 between the Centre and State. We are paving the way for the establishment of a separate cadre for midwives in India for pregnant women,” Dr Baswal said.

The Fernandez Hospital is one among six other institutes in India selected by MOHFW for training midwife educators.

