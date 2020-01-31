All Gram Panchayats should focus on greenery: Nizamabad Collector

By | Published: 9:34 pm 10:06 pm

Nizamabad: All the gram panchayats should focus on greenery and sanitation works and it should be performed simultaneously, said Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy on Friday.

The Collector participated as chief guest in Telangana Haritha Haram training programme for the district level trainers on nursery maintenance, plants protection and other issues, held at TTDC centre Dichpally. At the occasion he said that all the government officials should have awareness on Palle Pragathi programme, its aims and objectives.

He said that government allocating funds to each and every gram panchayat, at the same time gram panchayats also should achieve the target put by government.

The Collector said that in achievement of targets government employees and public representatives should work like as professionals and reach targets, launch dumping yards at every village and start compost manure production centers. Complete grave yards, procure tractors utilise these tractors for watering saplings and gram panchayat works.

He told officials to distribute dust bins to each and every gram panchayat and implement zero waste concepts in every village. Construct lavatories and soaking pit in every house, plant saplings in the part of avenue plantation programme along panchayati raj and R&B roads.

In the training program, DRDO PD Ramesh Rathod, Additional PD Srinivas, Dichpally MPDO and APO’s participated.

