All hail the Raja Kumari!

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Meet the lady on demand, Svetha Yellapragada Rao, popularly known to fans by her stage name, Raja Kumari; who is reaching far and wide. Her first song was for Iggy Azealia called ‘Change your Life’, which was later nominated for a Grammy Award. She also wrote six songs on the Gwen Stefani album, ‘This Is What the Truth Feels Like’, which made it to number one on the Billboard Top 200 chart in 2016. Her collaboration with rapper Divine, ‘City Slums’, sits at over 17 million views on YouTube. She has worked with A R Rahman for Mani Ratnam’s film ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’, where she rapped for the track ‘Jugni’. In short, Raja Kumari has pretty much parachuted into the music scene, teamed up with the best in the business and is ruling the desi hip hop scene.

Born to Telugu parents, the 33-year-old Los Angeles-bred lady, who is currently based in Mumbai, was in the city as part of her Karma Kills multi-city tour and in a freewheeling conversation with Hyderabad Today shared a glimpse of her experience with the crowd, her connection with the city, and a lot more.

“Hyderabad is my hometown and I’ve been visiting the city my entire life during summers. My grandma stays here, along with other relatives. So coming back to roots always feel great,” says the artiste, who is a trained classical dancer in three dance forms – Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi — and gave many performances in Ravindra Bharathi.

Quiz her about how rapping came into the picture? She explains by giving some beats, “Ta Ki Ta Ka Dhi Mi Ta Ka Ta Ki Ta, I love the melody between the jathis and the taals. I was committed to my classical dance. But, as a teenager in America, I also wanted to define the other side of my life and hip hop was something I really related to. I was inspired by the Indian music and hip hop, and wanted to bring them together because it was a representation of my dual life, my dual identity.”

“As said, I gave many classical performances in the city but to be able to do my music in my hometown and the kind of response I received, it was such a rewarding feeling.” What’s interesting about her apart from her insane rapping skills is her fashion sense; the signature bindi, beautiful ethnic jewelry and the bold makeup. “This is part of my expression and my mother has a major part in it. I never wanted to hide those things which represented my culture. It was a way of reclaiming my identity in the western world. And I hope to inspire others to reclaim their roots.”

So, what’s next? She responds, “I just wrote a rap for the song ‘Wakhra Swag’ from the film ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’, I am also a judge on MTV’s Hustle (a new rap battle show), so focusing there. Moreover, I have new music coming out in 2-3 months.” Any message for fans? She signs off by saying, “It is important to believe in yourself. If you haven’t done anything, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. You just need to speak for yourself.”