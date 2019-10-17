All I want is a fair chance: Nikhat

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:49 pm 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen’s challenges continue to mount off the ring. The former junior world champion, who was denied a trial against legendary boxer Mary Kom on August 6 and 7 for the World Championship, is once again faced with the similar situation.

The State boxer who came to know that the celebrated Mary Kom has been given a nod unofficially by Boxing Federation of India for the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers, dashed off a letter to Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding a trial bout against Mary Kom before India’s squad for next year’s Olympic Qualifiers is decided.

She said that there is no purpose if she is not allowed to compete for what she has been training for.

“I have been inspired by Mary Kom since I was a teenager. The best way I can do justice to this inspiration was to strive to be best as great a boxer as her. And Mary Kom is too big a legend in sport to need to hide from competition and not actually defend her Olympic qualification. The very basis of sport is the concept of fair play and the need to keep proving oneself each and every time. Every Olympic gold medallist has to fight again to qualify to represent the country,” she wrote in her letter.

Mary Kom, who earlier competed in the 48kg category before upgrading to 51kg category with the former category being scrapped from Olympics, has recently won a record eighth medal at the World Championship with a bronze.

The Nizamabad boxer further added, “I look for no favours, just fair play. And whether Mary Kom or I or any other boxer qualifies after the trials, we can at least sleep at night knowing that every candidate get the best possible opportunity to make India proud at the Olympics.”

The youngster alleged that the BFI had informed that the gold and silver medal winners from the World Cup will be exempted from Olympic trials, but now the federation has changed the rules to accommodate Mary Kom.

Mary Kom has maintained that she would follow the BFI guidelines on selection trials and will compete if asked by the federation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.