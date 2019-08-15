All India Horticulture Mela begins in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The 7th All India Horticulture, Agriculture and Nursery Mela was inaugurated by Nawab Khader Ali Khan, president, Indian Rose Federation, at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said among other gardening trends, gardening with advanced tools, equipment and technology was catching up in the city

Showcasing different gardening methods, various plant collections from different parts of the country, the mela also brings together various trends in terrace garden, vertical garden and latest technologies and innovations in agriculture and horticulture industry. The mela has 80 stalls comprising nurseries from Bengaluru, Pune, apart from the city, said the organiser, Khalid Ahmed, and added that the event was open till August 19 from 9 am to 9 pm.

“People in the city are converting their own little spaces in the house/ apartment into beautiful gardens and this show is relevant and useful for them,” Ahmed said.

While Bonsai Collections provides 25 years to 50 years old Bonsai plants, Urban Organics offers options to redefine terrace and kitchen gardens. Bliss Collections provides HDPE plant grow bags and Eucalyptus provides design solutions for gardens and open spaces. Green Mithra has on offer vertical gardens and terrace farming expertise.

