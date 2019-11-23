All India Humorous Urdu Mushaira to be held in Hyderabad from Sunday

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: The two-day annual ‘All India Humorous Urdu Mushaira’ will be held in the city on Sunday and Monday.

Being organized by Zinda Dilaane Hyderabad in collaboration with Department of Tourism and Culture, humour and satire poets from across the country will participate in the mushaira and render their poetry laced with humor and satire, said Dr. Mohammed Ali Rafat, president of Zinda Dilaane Hyderabad.

On Sunday, a literary gathering presided over by Dr. Mohammed Ali Rafat will be held at Ravindra Bharathi and the chief guests include Shahnawaz Qasim, Director Minorities Welfare and Professor S A Shukoor, former Director and Secretary of Telangana State Urdu Academy.

Narendra Luther, former Chief Secretary, Government of AP, will be felicitated for his contribution to Urdu literature.

On Monday, a mushaira will be held at the exhibition grounds at 7.30 pm which will be inaugurated by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali. Earlier in the day at 11 am, a ‘Mehfil Lateefa’ will be held at the same venue, Mohammed Ali Rafath, said. Entry to these events is free, the organizers said.

