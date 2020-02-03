All India Kisan Congress to write to Telangana CM

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: Calling for de-politicisation of farmers cooperatives, All India Kisan Congress national vice president M Kodanda Reddy said he will write to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on various issues to strengthen the cooperative structure of the State.

He said this was necessary in view of elections to Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) and Farmers Service Cooperatives Societies (FSCS) slated for February 15.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Kodanda Reddy said political interference in the day-to-day running of the societies had peaked. “But under the Chief Ministership of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the Congress government implemented several recommendation of the Swaminathan Committee. The TRS government, however, failed to maintain the momentum and left the cooperatives to fend for themselves,” he alleged.

“The State government assured farmers that it will repay the 6 per cent interest on loans taken by farmers from farmers cooperatives, but it did not. As a result, the government is due to pay Rs 300 crore to cooperative banks,” he said, and urged the Union Government to augment financial assistance given by Nabard to cooperative societies.

Telangana Kisan Congress chairman Anvesh Reddy questioned the proposed cargo flights to carry agricultural products through ‘Krishi Udan’ scheme. “Farmers in India are still not in a financial position to use buses and trains as they can’t get credit,” he added.

He called the 16-point declaration for agriculture as a mere rhetoric by the BJP-led government at the Centre. He said the Centre had failed in giving Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce and allocations for MSP are also very negligible. He alleged that TRS-led government had released Rabi ‘Rythu Bandhu’ keeping municipal elections in mind.

